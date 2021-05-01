Gunmen Abduct 78-Year-Old Niger Lawmaker’s Mother, Demand N100m

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The mother of a member of the Niger State House of Assembly, Bello Ahmed Agwara, has been abducted by gunmen.

The abduction took place at about 9 p.m. on Thursday night by unknown gunmen.

According to reports, abductors came on four motorcycles into the country home of the Peoples Democratic Party legislator in Agwara town.

Solace Base reports that the kidnap of the 78-year-old, Salamatu Ahmadu, has been confirmed by the legislator.

The abductors were said to be armed with AK-47 and shot sporadically as they stormed their victims residence.