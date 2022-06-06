Gunmen Abduct Lawmaker’s Mother In Kano

Kidnappers have reportedly abducted Hajia Laure Mai-Kunu, the mother of A.A Zaura, a Kano Central Senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mai-Kunu was reportedly abducted at the early hours of Monday, during the Muslims’ call to prayer in Rangaza ward of Zaura village, Ungogo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Reacting to the incident, the Local Government Chairman, Abdullahi Garba Ramat took to his Facebook page saying, “We just woke up to a sad news that unknown gunmen stormed Ungogo LGA early this morning and whisked the mother of AA ZAURA away to an unknown destination. May Allah rescue the mother.”

Confirming the incident, the State’s Police Spokesperson, Haruna Abdullahi said she was abducted at about 2 am, adding that operatives of the command have been deployed to the area to secure her release.

In January, armed men had abducted the mother of the Minority Leader, House of Assembly, Isiyaku Ali Danja.

Hajiya Zainab was abducted from her residence in Gezawa LGA of the state