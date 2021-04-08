Gunmen Abduct Three Labourers Working At Ibadan Quarry, Demand Huge Ransom

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Some gunmen have abducted three casual workers working at a quarry site at Idi Ayunre area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims and their colleagues had closed from the site and were going home when their abductors pounced on them and whisked them away.

One of the labourers, Tope Solomon who escaped the kidnap which happened on Tuesday evening was said to have rushed to the police station around Idi Ayunre where he reported the incident.

Solomon reportedly identified the abducted workers as Jacob Ubong, Isaac Amisu and the third one simply as Wasiu. He said they were taken to an unknown destination by their captors.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the station were said to have mobilised his men from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit and other tactical teams as well as hunters and vigilante members, to search the bush for the kidnappers and to rescue the victims.

The police in Oyo State, it was also gathered, had alerted the Ogun State Police Command about the abduction because of the proximity of the scene of the crime to Ijebu Ode in Ogun State.

The kidnappers were said to have contacted the victims’ bosses, first demanding millions of naira, which they later reduced to N1 million.

After negotiations, the victims’ contacts were said to have offered N250,000. They were said to have told the abductors that their captors are casual workers at the site and they were just looking for how to wriggle out of the web of poverty.

Although the abductors had not released the victims as at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident.

He said, “The command has intensified efforts to rescue the victims. The police tactical teams had been deployed by the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, to go after the kidnappers in the bush, they are working in collaboration with hunters and vigilante members in the area.

” The victims will be freed by the police. We need credible information from the people to assist our work.”