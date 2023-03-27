Gunmen Ambush NSCDC Vehicle, Kill 3 Personnel In Imo

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least three operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo State have been killed by unknown armed men.

The operatives were eliminated in the early hours of Monday while riding in a vehicle along the EkeIsu Market, Obiangwu Community in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

The assailant ambushed their vehicle and subsequently killed the operatives, leaving their lifeless bodies at the scene of the incidents.

Confirming the situation to THE WHISTLER, the Imo State Police Spokesperson, Henry Okafor said the police are “investigating the issue and security have been beefed up in the area to forestall similar occurrence”.

Okafor noted that its operatives were working to ensure that similar occurrences are averted across the state.