Gunmen Attack Another Police Division In Anambra

Armed men in Anambra State have attacked the Awada Police Station, in the state’s Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA).

The criminals invaded the police facility in the early hours of Sunday where an unspecified number of casualties on both sides were recorded after a gun battle.

There has been an upsurge in the number of attacks and casualties in Anambra as gunmen explore various ways to destroy police facilities, and kill its operatives.

On Sunday, security operatives foiled an attack on its divisional headquarters in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA of the state.

The attackers came equipped with weapons, Improvised Explosives Devises (IEDs) and petrol bombs with the intent to raze the facility. Six of them lost their lives during the attack.

On Saturday, assailants in the state detonated an IED to gain entrance into the police division in Ogidi, Idemili LGA. Three officers were reportedly killed.

On Friday, hoodlums invaded an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) training camp in Ukpor High School, Nnewi South LGA, disrupting an ongoing exercise. The police were reported to have intervened.