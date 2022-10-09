Gunmen Attack Enugu Police Station, Kill 2

Nigeria
By Our Correspondent

A yet-to-be-identified gang on Sunday attacked Inyi Divisional Police Station in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing two persons in the process.

The attackers also set the police station ablaze. A source told our correspodent that the invaders rode on two vehicles.

It was gathered that they numbered about six and shot sporadically, causing stampede.

“They scared everybody, before setting the building ablaze,” an eye witness said. He added that one of the dead was not a police operative, but a civilian who came to lodge a complaint at the station.The second one is a policeman, the source said.

Police are yet to confirm the attack.

