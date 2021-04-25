Gunmen Attack Kaduna Church , Kill Doctor, Abduct Worshippers

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked a church at Manini Tasha village in Chukun Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State, abducting an unspecified number of worshippers in the process.

The assailants were said to have also killed one person said to be a medical doctor during the attack.

According to reports, the large number of armed men attacked Haske Baptist Church using sophisticated weapons at about 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The slain person, identified as Zakariah Dogo Yaro, was a medical doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health.

“As I am talking to you now, we have not seen some of our villagers who ran into the bushes while the shootings were going on.

“We don’t know what’s happening that we are facing this kind of scenario in our peaceful communities. Most villagers are threatening to leave their homes because of the constant attacks on so many villages in Chukun local government,” a source who spoke to the Leadership Newspaper said.

The latest attack came five days after an unspecified number of students of Greenfield University, a private institution in the Chukun LGA, were kidnapped.

One of the institution’s employees was found dead later that day, while the state government later confirmed the killing of three students on Friday.

The dead bodies of the students were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.