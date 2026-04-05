Gunmen Attack Kaduna Churches, Kill Seven, Abduct Worshippers

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Suspected terrorists on Sunday attacked Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing at least seven persons and abducting several others during Easter celebrations.

This occurred in the early hours of Sunday, and targeted two Christian worship centres, First ECWA Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church. The incident has thrown the community into panic.

The councillor representing Awon Ward, Mark Bawa, confirmed the incident in a Punch, noting that he was en route to the area to verify casualty figures.

According to him, reports on the number of those killed remain inconsistent. “Some sources said seven persons were killed, while others claimed eight. I will provide an update once details are confirmed,” he said.

Bawa disclosed that the attackers stormed the community in large numbers, and surrounded the area before opening fire on worshippers.

“They came in large numbers and began shooting sporadically. Several people were killed, while many others were taken away into the bush,” he added.

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He also attributed the scale of the attack to poor telecommunications coverage in the area, which may have delayed emergency response.

Residents said the assailants operated for an extended period without resistance, which has raised concerns over the vulnerability of rural communities, particularly during religious gatherings.

The incident comes less than two months after a similar attack in Kurmin Wali community, also in Kachia Local Government Area, where several worshippers were abducted during a church service in February 2026.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said he would provide further details on the incident.