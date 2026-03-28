Gunmen Attack Ondo PHC, Abduct Health Workers

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…As Amotekun Rescues Three

Gunmen have attacked a primary health centre in Akure, the Ondo State capital, abducting health workers on duty before operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, rescued three of the victims.

The attack reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday at the government-owned health facility located in the Oke Ijebu area of Akure.

Although initial reports indicated that no fewer than six health workers, including some interns, were taken away, a later update by Amotekun confirmed that three nurses abducted during the incident had been rescued.

According to PUNCH, citing a patient at the facility, the armed men arrived in a bus at about 2 a.m., forced their way into the health centre, and whisked away the victims to an unknown destination.

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The source said the attackers packed the victims into the vehicle before speeding off, while some other health workers on duty reportedly escaped.

Confirming the rescue, the Ondo State Amotekun Corps Commander, Akogun Adeleye, said the three health workers were freed at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday and are currently receiving treatment.

“The three health workers earlier abducted have also been rescued at about 4:30 a.m. and are currently receiving treatment at the Amotekun health facility,” Adeleye said while speaking at the headquarters of the command.

He also disclosed that Amotekun operatives rescued a 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son, who were abducted on Friday evening at Pelebe community along Oda Road, Akure.

According to him, the father and son were kidnapped between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday but were rescued at about 1:00 a.m. after what he described as a heavy confrontation with the kidnappers.

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“The man and his son were kidnapped between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. yesterday (Friday). The victims were, however, rescued by our men at about 1:00 a.m. after a heavy confrontation with the kidnappers,” he said.