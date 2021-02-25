Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Anambra, Burn Patrol Vans

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Unknown Gunmen today (Wednesday) attacked a police checkpoint in Nkpologwu in Aguata Local Government of Anambra State.

According to eye witnesses, the gunmen who drove in Mercedes Benz 4Matic SUV, opened fire on the policemen who had been deployed on patrol in the area.

Though the number of casualties was not immediately available, the attackers also set police patrol vans on fire and carted away arms.

This is the 2nd attack today in Anambra. The first attack claimed the lives of two Police officers on duty.