Gunmen Attack Police Station In Ebonyi State

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Suspected gunmen have attacked Iboko Divisional Police Station, Izzi LGA, Ebonyi State and carted away guns and other items.

In a similar development, some suspected gunmen in early hours of Monday invaded and burnt down a divisional police station in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incidents are happening barely one week after some hoodlums in the same local government in Ebonyi attacked members of the Quick Response Squad at Ikpe Annang’ junction and burnt an inspector of police inside a police patrol van.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the hoodlums were many in numbers.

They burnt vehicles and motorcycles parked in the premises before setting ablaze the offices. But no life was lost.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Council, Mr Anthony Luke, condemned the attack on the police station, describing it as an act of cowardice.

“The council will not be intimidated in the war against criminality in the area,” Luke said.

He called on Essien Udim people to remain calm and go about their legitimate businesses while assuring them that the council was working assiduously in collaboration with the state government and security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice soon.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said investigation is still ongoing to unravel the perpetrators.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, had visited the station for an on-the-spot assessment.

“I can confirm that our station was torched by the hoodlums. The CP has visited the station for an on-the-spot assessment. Investigation is still ongoing, no life was lost and no rifle carted away,” Macdon said.