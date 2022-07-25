Gunmen Attack Traditionalists while Performing Rites For Osun Monarch’s Son Killed By Cultists

103 SHARES Share Tweet

Some traditionalists performing rituals for Prince Yinusa Okunloye, who was shot dead by some cultists on Saturday were attacked by some gun-wielding hoodlums.

Four of the traditionalists were said to have sustained gunshot injuries as a result of the attack by the hoodlums which happened in the early hours of Monday.

The prince, who was a son of the Olofa of Ofatedo, Oba Abdullahi Okunloye, was shot dead in the early hours of Saturday by some cultists.

He was said to have had an altercation with the cultists and it degenerated into a fight. The hoodlums reportedly came back to his residence and killed him.

But while performing the rites of passage for the deceased, armed hoodlums reportedly invaded the venue at Ofatedo area in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State and shot into the midst of the traditionalists injuring four of them in the process

A source in the community told journalists that one of the victims was critically injured while the condition of the three others was not very serious.

The source said, “The traditionalists were performing rites of passage when the gunmen stormed the place and opened fire on them.

“They fired several shots at them during the attack and four of them sustained injuries. The condition of one of the injured is critical. A member of the community called the police who to stop the attack.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident.

She said, “Security has been beefed up in the community while the injured traditionalists have been taken to hospital for treatment.”