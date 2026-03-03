Gunmen Attack Two Famers, Kill One In Ondo Community

The Police Command in Ondo State on Tuesday confirmed the attack and murder of a farmer along Agunla Farm Road, Ayede-Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s Spokesperson, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said the case was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. by a concerned citizen on Monday.

According to him, preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased, Ben Daniels (male), and one James Unekwu (male), were riding a motorcycle to a camp when they were allegedly attacked by unknown gunmen.

Jimoh explained that Unekwu reportedly escaped from the assailants, while Daniels was murdered and his body dumped along the roadside.

He said police operatives promptly mobilised to the scene, evacuated the corpse, and deposited it at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“Unekwu is currently in police protective custody as tensions rise over a possible conspiracy, while investigations continue.

“The command urges residents to remain calm and refrain from blocking highways or engaging in activities that may disrupt public peace, as such actions infringe on the rights of other road users.

“The grievances of concerned persons are noted, and due process will be followed to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The state Commissioner of Police assures the good people of Ondo State that the command remains resolute in combating crime and criminality.

“Residents are encouraged to continue their lawful activities without fear,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youths in Ayede-Ogbese Community, on Tuesday morning, completely barricaded the Akure/Owo highway, thereby preventing vehicular movement in protesting against killings in their community