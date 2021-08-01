Gunmen, Ebubeagu Clash At Ebonyi APC Congress

Two persons were, Saturday, wounded in a gun duel between unknown gunmen and Ebubeagu security outfit during yesterday’s congress of the All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State.

The incident, THE WHISTLER gathered, occurred at Ugwuachara Central School in Ebonyi Local Government Area. It began when ten men, in a black Toyota Hiace with tinted glass, wielding AK-47 rifles, drove to the venue, and approached where the congress materials were stationed and started shooting while also targeting security personnel, a source said.

According to an account rendered by an eye witness, “Some of the gunmen packed the congress materials into their waiting vehicle. Then Ebubeagu security network operatives engaged the gunmen in a fierce gun battle, which left two persons badly injured with bullet wounds.”

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, Aliyu Garba, has confirmed the incident.

He told newsmen that, “Yes, we have just gotten a report of that incident at Ugwuachara, but no security agent or policeman was killed; although I’m yet to be briefed in details. But two non-state actors were shot and we have beefed up security there.”

Ebebeagu is a security outfit of the southeast region. It is however yet to fully become operational despite the hypes that greeted its establishment.