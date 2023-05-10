Gunmen Enforcing Sit-At-Home Set Ablaze Commercial Vehicles, Tricycle In Anambra

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Suspected gunmen on Wednesday invaded Afor Nkpor Market and Ogidi roundabout in Anambra State, burning down commercial buses and tricycles.

The gunmen who are said to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were on the streets to enforce the sit-at-home order directed by Simon Ekpa, the self acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that the group had last week stormed the streets of Onitsha and motor parks declaring sit-at-home across the state. The group warned the residents to stay indoors from Monday, May 8 to Thursday May 11, 2023.

According to a source from the area, one of the vehicles was set ablaze around Ugwunwanosike while a tricycle was burnt beyond repair within the Afor Nkpor axis.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command who confirmed the incident, said the Police responded swiftly which made the criminals escape the scene.

DSP Tochukwu further disclosed that the hoodlums, in an attempt to scare the residents from coming out to embark on their daily activities, stopped movement of commercial vehicles and tricycles by setting them on fire.

According to him, “The residents courageously resisted the assailants and the fire has been put off by the police operatives and some people in the area.

“Meanwhile calm has returned to the area and the situation is under control and monitored”.