Gunmen Free Hotelier, Wife, Others Abducted inside Oyo Hotel

Gunmen have freed an hotelier, Oyeniyi Oyedokun, abducted from a hotel in Ajaawa, in the Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Oyedokun, his wife, Busayo, who is a nursing mother and others including a guest were abducted on Saturday night by the kidnappers.

Our correspondent learnt that all the victims were released by their abductors after an unspecified amount of ransom was paid.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Mr Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the release of all the abducted victims.

He siad, “Yes, they have been released, please.”

The hotelier and members of his family were said to have travelled to the town in preparation for a burial when they were abducted.