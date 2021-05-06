Gunmen Kidnap Abia University Students

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped some students of the Abia State University (ABSU) in Uturu, along the Okigwe-Uturu road.

The State Commissioner of Information, John Okiyi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

Okiyi said the abductees were whisked off to an unknown location.

He noted that the students were travelling in a minivan from Ikigwe to Uturu when they were attacked at about 8 pm on Thursday.

The commissioner said the state was yet to confirm the actual number of abducted students, but disclosed that two students managed to escape.

The statement reads: “We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the State very seriously”.