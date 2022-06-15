Gunmen Kidnap Journalist, Chuks Onuoha, In Abia

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped an Umuahia- based journalist, Chuks Onuoha.

It was gathered that Onuoha was kidnapped on Tuesday night, June 14 in his residence at Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State.

Mr Onuoha is the Chief Editor, All Facts Newspaper (Print version)

According to the wife, yet to be identified persons barged into their home at about 10pm, demanding for money and afterwards took Onuoha away to an unknown destination.

At the early hours of Wednesday, the abductors made contact with the family, demanding for ten-million-naira ransom (N10,000,000), and warning against contacting the police.

Onuoha was a former Abia correspondent of The Sun Newspaper.

The kidnapping of Onuoha is coming barely two weeks after former Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital ABSUTH, Aba Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha, was kidnapped in front of his house at Umuokpara in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.