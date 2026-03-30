Gunmen Kill 12 In Jos Bar, Plateau Govt Declares Curfew

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A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in Jos North, Plateau state, after gunmen attacked a popular bar in Angwan Rukuba.

The attack which occurred at around 8pm on Sunday, left at least 12 people dead, and several others injured.

The Plateau state government after the attack, imposed the curfew effective from 12 midnight, March 29, to April 1, 2026.

The information commissioner, Joyce Lohya Ramnap, described the attack as a “tragic security incident”.

“The Plateau State Government, in conjunction with security agencies, wishes to inform the general public of the imposition of a 48-hour curfew within Jos North Local Government Area with immediate effect, commencing from 12 midnight of 29th March, to 1st April, 2026,” the statement reads.

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‎“‎The government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, strongly condemns this barbaric and unprovoked attack on innocent citizens and assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

‎“‎Citizens are urged to remain calm, stay vigilant, and cooperate fully with security agencies by providing any useful information that may aid ongoing investigations,” the commissioner said. ‎

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while trroops of Sector 1, Operation Enduring Peace, have been mobilised to the scene to prevent further escalation.