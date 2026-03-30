Gunmen Kill 13 Wedding Guest, Abduct Several Others In Kaduna

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A deadly attack by armed bandits disrupted a wedding celebration in Kahir village, located in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leaving at least 13 people dead and several others abducted, while scores of others were injured.

Police authorities in the state have confirmed the incident, saying that they are still gathering full details, including the number of abducted victims.

According to a community leader, Musa Adamu, the incident occurred around 11:47 p.m. on Sunday.

He said the attackers, who arrived in large numbers and were armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the venue and began shooting indiscriminately at guests inside the hall.

Several attendees sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the General Hospital in Kagarko, while those with more critical wounds were referred to facilities in Kaduna.

Residents said the gunmen operated for nearly an hour without resistance. During that time, they reportedly looted nearby shops, making away with food items, provisions, and drugs from a local chemist.

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A manhunt for the attackers has also commenced with a view to arresting them and bringing them to justice, according to Police authorities.

Kaduna is one of the states in the North-West that has been under the siege of gunmen known as bandits.

Other states include Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Katsina.

Apart from bandits, another terror group – Lakurawa – has been blamed for many of the attacks on communities in parts of Kebbi and Sokoto states.

Its members stage raids from their forest base, rustling livestock and imposing “taxes” on locals.