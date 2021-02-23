Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen In Aba, Raze Police Station

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Gunmen have burnt down Abia State Divisional police Headquarters in Abayi, Aba and killed two policemen in the process.

An eye witness told our reporter that the incident took place last night around 2:30 am.

The source said the gunmen killed a police inspector and a sergeant while injuring many others in the attack.

“They looted the armoury and set everywhere on fire”, the source said.

The Abia State Police Command is yet to comment on the attack.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna,through calls and text messages were unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls and failed to respond to text messages.