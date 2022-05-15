Gunmen Kill 3 Civilians, 2 Officers Returning From Colleague’s Burial In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Police Command was left in disarray on Saturday after it lost two of its officers to armed men at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA), Bayelsa State.

The officers were reportedly returning from the burial of a colleague: late ASP Gilbert Sampson, at Imago Kugbo of Rivers State when the assailants ambushed their vehicle.

They were in the company of other civilians when the incident occurred, thus, leading to the death of three civilians as the assailants opened fire on them.

The command, in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident and identified the casualties.

Butswat said “The suspected gunmen opened fire at the vehicle conveying the Police Officers and other civilians.

“In the process PC Asuo Osuani , Special Constabulary Odeoye Sampson, Mr Terry Lucky, Ms Jennifer Adejo and Ms Asueroh Tobins were fatally shot and later died.

“While Inspector Urere Edwin, Rejoice Sampson, and Reward Sampson sustained bullets injuries and are responding to treatment”.

The statement, however, quoted the State’s Commissioner of Police, Ben Nebolisa Okolo as saying that the command had launched a manhunt for the gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act.

“Investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.