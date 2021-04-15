Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen In Ebonyi

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Suspected hoodlums reportedly killed three police officers in Ebonyi State.

The officers were shot while on duty at about 7:30pm on Wednesday along Nwezenyi road in Abakaliki, THE WHISTLER can report.

The officers were said to have sustained serious bullet wounds during the attack.

They were later confirmed dead by doctors at the Alex Ekwueme Federer University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the morgue.

The state commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoroemegha, while confirming the attack, stated that the victims were attacked at the border between Ebonyi and Cross River.

“The officers were attacked along the border between Cross River and Ebonyi through Nwezenyi axis. They were on safer highway, ” he said

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi command, DSP Loveth Odah, could not be reached for reaction at the time of filling this report.