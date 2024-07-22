Gunmen Kill 300-Level AAUA Student

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 300-level Linguistics student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) simply identified as Emmanuel, has been shot and killed by unidentified gunmen.

Emmanuel was killed at one of the private students’ hostels in the town in an attack which the community said they are yet to understand the motive.

Speaking on the sad development on Monday, the Vice Chairman, National Association of Universities Students, (NAUS); Ondo Campus Monitoring Committee, NAUS, ONDO CMC, Comrade Oladele Emmanuel, called on security agents and the management of the university to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

“The circumstances surrounding this tragedy remain unclear, leaving us all with questions and a deep sense of loss. In times like these, our collective safety and well-being must be our paramount concern.

“We urgently appeal to the AAUA management, the state government, and the security operatives to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident.

“It is imperative that justice prevails swiftly, and the perpetrators of this heinous act are held accountable.

“The university community must be reassured that such a tragic event will be met with the full force of the law and diligent investigative efforts.

“The death of Emmanuel is not just a loss to his family and friends, but to the entire AAUA community. His potential and contributions to our shared academic environment are irreplaceable.

“We mourn his untimely departure and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Vice Chairman called on all students, staff, and the wider AAUA community to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist in the investigation to the relevant authorities.

He said, “We must come together to ensure that our university remains a safe and nurturing environment for everyone.

“The management of AAUA is hereby urged to enhance security measures around the campus and surrounding areas to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

“Increased security patrols, better lighting, and more accessible emergency services are critical steps towards ensuring our safety.

“We trust that the authorities will act with urgency and transparency in addressing this incident. Emmanuel’s memory deserves nothing less than our commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served.

“Let us unite in our grief and our resolve to create a safer, more secure environment for all members of the AAUA community. We owe it to Emmanuel, his family, and to ourselves.”