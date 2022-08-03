Gunmen Kill Abducted LAUTECH Student, Hotelier In Ogbomoso After Collecting N5m Ransom- Family

103 SHARES Share Tweet

Gunmen have killed the abducted final year student of LAUTECH, Rachel Opadele, and the hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi, in their captivity.

It was gathered that the family took N5 million ransom to the kidnappers on Tuesday night but after collecting the money, they turned around to kill the captives and shot the Okada rider who took the money there.

A family source told THE WHISTLER that, “The ransom was taken to the kidnappers’ den along Ogbomoso-Ilorin road around Igbon area and that the kidnappers counted the money to ensure it was up to the agreed amount.

“But they became angry when they were informed of the presence of soldiers at LAUTECH area. The soldiers stormed Ogbomoso yesterday to beef up security to stop the increasing waves of kidnapping in the area.”

The killing was said to have led to protest by students and youths in Ogbomoso.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached.

However, the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis also, confirmed the killing.