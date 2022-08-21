Gunmen Kill APC Chieftain In Osun

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State identified as Alhaji Kazeem Kekere, has been reportedly killed by gunmen.

He was said to have been shot dead at Apomu, in Isokan Local Government Area of the state on Saturday night.

It was gathered that Kazeem who was also the branch chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers in Apomu, the headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area, used his position to canvass support for APC during the recently conducted governorship election.

It could not be ascertained yet if his killing was politically motivated or not.

A source in the community told journalists on Sunday that Kazeem was trailed to where he was killed by his assailants on Saturday night.

He said, “He was killed between 8pm and 9pm around Oke-Alfa and Timberland area. He was killed close to the stream in the area.

” His killers pursued him to the spot where he was killed. Two vehicles followed him to the point where his car was waylaid and killed.”

The Secretary of Isokan Local Government Area, Tajudeen Bello, confirmed his killing.

He said “Alhaji Kazeem was killed by gunmen yesterday night.

“He played major role during 2022 Osun State governorship election. As a chairman of NURTW, he directed all his members to vote for APC and threatened that anybody who did not vote for APC would be punished as long as he remained the chairman. He was reported to the palace and he stood by his words.”

The APC chairman in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, also confirmed the killing of Kazeem through his media aide, Kola Olabisi.

However, the Osun State Police Command is yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that a close ally of the Chairman of the Osogbo branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Kazeem Oyewale (Asiri Eniba), was killed earlier in the month.

The NURTW chairman ally popularly known as Spanner, was killed in Osogbo together with his daughter some hours after his wife was delivered of a baby.