Gunmen Kill Escorts As Commissioner Escapes Death In Abia

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed attack on the convoy of Abia State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, as well as the death of two policemen who were shot during the attack.

Advertisement

A release by the Abia State Command of the Nigerian Police, signed by ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka for the Commissioner of Police on Wednesday added that a police inspector was also killed while a vehicle belonging to Abia State Ministry for Trade, Commerce, and Investment was burnt.

The statement, while condemning the act also called on the public to volunteer credible information about the incident in order to aid the Police in their investigation.

The full statement reads:

“At approximately 4 PM on Tuesday, 25/07/2023, a distressing incident occurred at SAMEC, located near Faulks Road in Aba. A group of hoodlums launched an attack on the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry during the honorable commissioner’s familiarization tour to markets in the Aba metropolis. The convoy was en route to Ekeoha shopping plaza when the armed assailants opened fire.

“Regrettably, amidst the chaos, two police officers lost their lives in the line of duty. A police constable who was part of the security convoy, was fatally shot. Additionally, a police inspector who was not initially part of the convoy but happened to be on a separate assignment with a police Hilux, also met the scene and tragically lost his life. Furthermore, the hoodlums set ablaze a vehicle belonging to the Ministry for Trade, Commerce, and Investment.

Advertisement

“The Commissioner of Police assures the public that every possible effort will be exerted as discreet investigations are ongoing to ensure justice is served. We condemn this cowardly act of violence and remain steadfast in our resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We urge the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies. Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could prove pivotal in identifying and apprehending the culprits responsible for this heinous act.

“In conclusion, we emphasize our unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and upholding the triumph of good over evil.

“Together, as a united community, we shall prevail against such senseless acts of violence.”