Gunmen Kill One Passenger, Abduct Others In Osun

Some gun-weilding hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers have attacked a vehicle travelling from Ibokun in the Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was said to have been shot dead by the gunmen and others abducted in the incident that happened around 8pm on Tuesday.

The incident, which was said to have happened very close to Ajebandele village, reportedly caused panic among travellers despite that security agents were promptly deployed in the area.

The number of the abducted passengers could not be ascertained and information about the brand of the vehicle was also sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

The Field Commander of the Amotekun Corps in OsunnState, Mr Amitolu Shitu, who said he had been to the scene of the incident confirmed it.

He said the dead victim was shot by the hoodlums who he said carried AK-47 rifles. He said search and rescue operation had commenced .