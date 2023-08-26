Gunmen Kill Police Orderly, Steal Rifle, Beret

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Police Orderly was on Friday killed by yet to be identified gunmen in Porthacourt, the Rivers State capital.

Advertisement

Sources said the orderly was shot at a popular Landmark hotel at Olu Obasanjo road in Porthacourt.

The policeman was said to have been escorting his principal when the assailants attacked and shot at him and took his AK47 assault riffle and his police beret.

Confirming the sad incident, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko said the police is making efforts to apprehend the fleeing criminals

“At about 2030hrs information was received that one Inspector ‘m’ attached to Department of Operations, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, was fatally shot in the head while escorting his principal around Landmark Hotel at Oroworukwo-Olu Obasanjo Port Harcourt.

“His rifle and beret were carted away. Patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the scene.

Advertisement

“Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover the rifle. Corpse of the victim has been deposited at Military Hospital Port Harcourt for autopsy. Further development will be communicated,” she said.