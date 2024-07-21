Gunmen Kill Policeman, Three Others In Abia

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the death of one police officer attached to the Rapid Response Squad and three civilians after an attack by gunmen in Aba on Sunday afternoon.

The command in a statement issued shortly after the incident and signed by the force Public Relations Officer ASP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed that it lost one of its officer Inspector Shehu Oyibo.

The statement further revealed that the officers were attacked while on patrol along Ngwa Road by Mosque junction by armed men in an ash-colored Sienna vehicle.

It stated that during the exchange of gunfire, two of the assailants were killed, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries.

The command, however, urged Abians to report any suspicious movements or individuals with bullet injuries to the nearest police station.

The statement reads in part, “Today, July 21, 2024, at about 1128hrs, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Aba, Abia State Command, while on patrol along Ngwa Road by Mosque junction, Aba, were attacked by armed men assailants in an ash-colored Sienna vehicle. The armed men opened fire on the police personnel, and the operatives repelled the attack, preventing what could have been a deadlier outcome.

“However, during the exchange of gunfire, two of the assailants were neutralized, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries. Unfortunately, a police officer, Inspector Shehu Oyibo, three civilians who were later identified as Chika Godliveth ‘m’, Onyenaturuchi Jonah ‘m’ 32 years old, from Item, in Bende L.G.A of Abia State, and Eniobong Godsgift Clement ‘f’, 18 years old, from Akwa Ibom State were killed by bullets from the assailants.

“Bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary, while investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

“The public are assured to go about their lawful activities without fear, as officers have been deployed to strategic locations in the state to ensure the protection of life and property.

“Abians are also urged to report any suspicious movements or individuals with bullet injuries to the nearest police station.”