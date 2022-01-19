Gunmen Kill Two APC Members During Reconcilatory Meeting In Enugu

Two stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State were Tuesday evening allegedly killed during a reconcilatory meeting of the party.

One of the party faithful was also kidnapped, our correspondent gathered.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when APC faithful from ward III, Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, were meeting at their party office.

The attackers were about seven, THE WHISTLER heard.

A source stated on condition of anonymity that, “The meeting was underway when these men invaded our meeting and shot our immediate past chairman, Kelvin Ezeoha, and one other person.

“Hon Monday Ogbonna (Okwadike), a factional chairman of the party in our council area, was kidnapped.

“One person is lying critically wounded at the hospital and we don’t know his fate.”

The state police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to react as at the time of filing this report.

Details shortly ….