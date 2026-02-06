Gunmen Kill Two, Behead Youth President As Vigilante Group Recovers Corpse In Rivers

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Omoku town in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Council of Rivers State, was thrown into shock and mourning on Thursday evening following a violent attack by gunmen suspected to be cultists, which claimed the lives of two persons, including the President of the Omoku Youth Federation, Comrade Ifeanyi Azuazu.

The incident occurred at about 6pm on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at a popular drinking joint along Ogolo Street, off Palace Road, in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State.

Eyewitnesses noted that the assailants, who were about seven in number, arrived the area in two vehicles and immediately identified their target.

Upon sighting Azuazu, the gunmen reportedly pointed their weapons at him and ordered him to enter one of the vehicles.

Trouble, however, ensued when Chigozie Oluwu, said to be the youth leader’s personal aide, attempted to intervene. He was instantly shot dead by the gunmen.

The attackers then forcibly abducted Comrade Azuazu and sped off.

The attack caused widespread panic in the area as residents and passersby scampered for safety, while business owners hurriedly shut their shops amid fears of further violence.

Tragically, hopes that the abducted youth leader would be rescued alive were dashed on Friday afternoon when the ONELGA Security and Planning Advisory Committee (OSPAC) confirmed the recovery of his headless and lifeless body in a forest in Omoku.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview, the OSPAC spokesperson in ONELGA, Mr. Godnews Nkem, said the corpse of Comrade Azuazu was discovered several hours after his abduction.

According to Nkem, while Chigozie Oluwu was killed during the attack, the youth president was taken away alive but later murdered by his captors.

“OSPAC operatives, working with other local security networks, recovered the headless body of the Omoku Youth Federation President in a forest on Friday afternoon,” Nkem said.

He described the killing as brutal and unfortunate, urging residents of Omoku to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands.

Nkem added that security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant bodies, have commenced investigations aimed at identifying and arresting those responsible for the killings.

Residents of Omoku expressed deep fear and anger over the incident, describing it as another blow to peace in the area. Some community members called on the state government and security agencies to urgently step up security to prevent further attacks.

The Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command,CSP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the killing of Chigozie Oluwu and the abduction,beheading and recovering of the corpse of Omoku youth President, Ifeanyi Azuazu.

CSP Iringe-Koko further asserted that the killing is cult related and the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident with a view to apprehending perpetrators

The killing of the youth leader has heightened tension in Omoku and surrounding communities, with residents calling for swift justice and decisive action to curb cult-related violence in the area.