Gunmen Open Fire On Cows In Ibadan, Injured Some Persons

…Makinde To Compensate Owners

The Oyo State Police Command said it is investigation the shooting of some cows at the Eleyele area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said on Sunday that the incident happened on Saturday.

The Oyo State Police Command, through the Eleyele Divisional Police Officer, immediately mobilised to the scene and announced that its men were on the trail of the perpetrators, as investigations continued.

The Police command also said that the incident which happened at Alafara community had nothing to do with Yoruba/Hausa-Fulani clash, adding that relative peace has been restored in the area.

Meanwhile, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has directed the state’s Ministry of Health to take over the medical bills of some persons who sustained injuries during a shooting incident at Alafara community in Ologuneru/Apata axis of Ibadan on Saturday.

The governor announced that a government delegation led by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, CP Sunday Odukoya (retd), visited the area, where it discovered that the suspected gunmen invaded the area in the early hours of Saturday and fired shots at the animals.

Odukoya said that when the incident was reported to Makinde, he immediately directed the Ministry of Health to take over the treatment of the victims, while the government will compensate the owners for the killed cows.

He said, “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on receiving the report of the incident, immediately deployed a team that worked with me to look at the situation.

“We have since briefed His Excellency and he has also directed that the medical bills of the injured persons be fully picked by the government.”

The governor has also offered to compensate the owners of the cattle, while the traditional ruler and chiefs in the area are collaborating with security agencies to get to the bottom of the situation.