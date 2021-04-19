Gunmen Raze Police Stations In Anambra, Abia As Officers Feared Dead

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Gunmen on Monday morning attacked police stations in Anambra and Abia States, setting the buildings ablaze and looting armouries.

The hoodlums set the Zonal Police Headquarters, Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State, on fire. Reports say the attackers, numbering over twenty, attacked the police headquarters after forcefully overpowering policemen guarding the premises.

Vehicles and buildings were burnt, THE WHISTLER gathered.

The state police public relations officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, is yet to react on the extent of the attack as at the time of filing this report.

The police zonal police public relations officer, Nkeiru Nwode, could not also be reached for comments.

A source quoted a policeman who pleaded anonymity, to have said that, “Our men prevented them from having entry into our armoury. I can’t tell you the number of casualties now because we have scanty information about the development.”

Our correspondent gathered that there was pandemonium as a result of the sporadic shooting during the attack. An unconfirmed report claimed at least two policemen died during the shootout.

While that was going on, a police station at Uzuakoli, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State was also attacked.

Recall that few weeks ago Abayi Police Station in Aba was attacked by gunmen and some police officers killed.

Abia State Government had last week alerted the public to a planned attack in parts of the state, urging vigilance.

All efforts to reach PPRO in the state, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, for comment proved abortive as at the time of this report.

The development has heightened tension across the State.

On Sunday night, three persons were allegedly killed in Awka, Anambra State, including a fitness instructor

The incident occurred at Ifite, Awka South Local Government Area while the other person was killed at Unizik junction.

There have been series of coordinated attacks on Police stations and killing of security operatives recently in the Southeast part of Nigeria.