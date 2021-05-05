Gunmen Spared Fulani, Hausa Passengers Before Whisking Away OtherTravellers– Eyewitness

One of the passengers spared by gunmen who abducted four travellers in Ogun State on Tuesday night, Rofia Oladehinde, has narrated how the hoodlums whisked away their victims.

The travellers were kidnapped by gunmen along Ayetoro-Ilara Road in the Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

She said the passengers were travelling in the same Toyota Avensis commercial vehicle with number FFF 654 TK when the gunmen struck at about 8pm.

She said they were accosted by four gunmen, who shot into the air repeatedly.

She told journalists that the kidnappers abducted the driver and three women who were selected randomly among the passengers.

She said the abductors spared one Fulani and two Hausa passengers among them.

The abduction happened less than a week after a businesswoman, Roselyn Edusi, and her guest were abducted in Omu, Ofada in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Residents of Olubo, Idi Emi, Imeko-Afon, Ilara protested and blocked vehicular traffic, which left so many travellers on the road stranded.because of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, Muritala Bolanle, has visited the scene where the four travellers were abducted.

The ACP who visited the scene in an helicopter marked 5N-GEJ,

on Wednesday afternoon promised that the police would secure the release of the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

He said, “We are going after the abductors, that is why we are here. We shall definitely get them.”

