Gunmen Storm Oyo Hotel, Kidnap Hotelier, Relatives, Guests

Gunmen have reportedly stormed a hotel in Ajaawa, the headquarters of Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State and kidnapped the owner of the hotel, Mr Kunle Oyedokun.

It was gathered that some family members of the hotelier were also abducted by the hoodlums but the number of the victims could not be verified as at the time of filing this report.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the hoodlums stormed the hotel on Saturday around 10:pm, shot in the air and subsequently took away the man and some persons.

Some residents claimed that 10 persons were whisked away while some said the hoodlums only abducted two persons.

The man was said to be preparing for the burial of his parents which is coming up this Friday and other family members were said to have arrived in the town for the ceremony when the hoodlums struck.

The kidnappers had reportedly contacted the family demanding N15m before the ransom was beat down to N2.5m. But despite this, the family could still not raise the ransom and they were said to be borrowing money from others to raise the money.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Mr Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached as calls put across to his telephone indicated that it was switched off. Also, chats sent to him on Whatsapp had not be responded to.

Some police officers confirmed that there was an incident, but the number of the victims could not be ascertained.

The Head of Soludero Hunters in the state, Nurein Ajijolaanobi, when contacted confirmed the incident.

He said his members and policemen as well as Amotekun operatives had started searching for the abducted persons.

Ajijolaanobi said, “Members of Soludero Hunters are part of those searching the bushes to rescue those abducted.”