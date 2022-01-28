Gunmen Threatened To Kill workers During Invasion Of ThisDay Office

Armed men have reportedly invaded THISDAY Newspaper’s office in Utako, Abuja in the early hours of Thursday.

The assailants were said to have scaled through the fence at about 3 am and operated for about 45 minutes before leaving.

THISDAY reported that the intruders subjected members of staff on duty to inhuman treatment and threatened to kill all of them if they attempted to alert the policemen.

The medium said the assailants promised to return but that it had reported the incident to the Utako police division.

The incident came nearly 10 years after suicide bombers hit the newspaper’s offices in Abuja and Kaduna.

Recalling the event, the medium said it lost 11 staff at the Abuja office to the attack while two officers from the Kaduna office were killed and five injured in 2012.