Gunshots As Thugs Attack Atiku’s Convoy In Maiduguri, Injure 74, Vandalise 100 Vehicles

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark

The convoy of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar came under attacks on Wednesday in Borno State during his campaign, according to several reports monitored by THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

There were loud gunshots in a video making the rounds as people scampered for safety.

It was reported that the attacks led to at least 74 persons suffering various degrees of injuries and are in hospital receiving treatments.

Reports further said over 100 vehicles were vandalised in the process.

Various reports by media agencies on the ground said it was a clash among hoodlums from different political parties when Atiku stormed Maiduguri for campaign rally.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Buhari, Osinbajo First Nigerians To Benefit From Elon Musk’s New Twitter Feature

Nigeria Politics

PDP Crisis: Bauchi Gov In Closed Door Meeting With Wike’s Group After Visiting Atiku

Advertisement

The spokesman of the Atiku Campaign, Dino Malaye, blamed the attack on the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Borno.

Melaye lamented that “They wanted to prevent us from holding the campaign, as we speak, 74 people were injured and hospitalised.

“Several vehicles were vandalised by APC thugs.”

The APC has not reacted to the allegation as of the time of filing this report.

This is the second time the campaign team of the former Vice President would come under attack. He suffered the first attack while staging a rally in Kaduna some weeks ago.

You might also like

Buhari, Osinbajo First Nigerians To Benefit From Elon Musk’s New Twitter…

PDP Crisis: Bauchi Gov In Closed Door Meeting With Wike’s Group After Visiting…

Obi, Okowa Clash As Tinubu Boycott Abuja Town Hall Meeting

2023: ‘Disgrace For Tinubu Is Disgrace For Every Yoruba Man’ — Fani-Kayode Tells…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.