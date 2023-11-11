Gunshots As Thugs Chase Away Voters In Bayelsa

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Suspected political thugs, Saturday afternoon, attacked polling units in Southern Ijaw and Sagbama local government areas of Bayelsa State. The suspects took away elections materials.

It was gathered that they first attacked Agorogbene unit 6, 7 and 8 in Ward 11 of Southern Ijaw, destroying some election materials.

When they were challenged by some voters, the suspects fired gunshots which scared them away, it was gathered.

It was further gathered that they also attacked the Registration Area Center and carted away election materials of five out of the seven polling units.

Their attempts to invade Ogiadiama ward 9 in Unit 14 of Southern Ijaw Local Government area were repelled by men of the Nigeria Police.

Our correspondent reports that attacks were also recorded at Abuja/Imbikiri area of Brass ward 2 as well as RAC centre in Oginibiri in Brass Ward 8.