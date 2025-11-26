Guzape: Wike To Compensate Affected Communities In Infrastructure Expansion

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to massive infrastructure expansion across Abuja, as he inspected the ongoing engineering works in Guzape 2, also known as A11 District.

Speaking during the inspection on Wednesday, Wike explained that the project, awarded over six years ago but stalled due to lack of funding, was now receiving attention under the current administration.

He stressed that opening up new districts was central to Abuja’s long-term development.

The minister said, “We felt that the only way we can create, or make people develop, is to create infrastructure. The government thought it fit to expand Abuja and create more cities. Here it is called A11, Guzape. Because of lack of funding, it was stalled, but we are determined to complete it.”

Wike cited Maitama II as another example of an abandoned engineering project that his administration had revived.

“Maitama II was awarded more than 10 years ago, and people who had properties could not access their properties. Today, by the grace of God, the Federal Executive Council has awarded that job for the provision of engineering infrastructure,” he noted.

He explained that the new engineering works in Guzape 2 would open the area for real estate development, boost economic activities, and create more business opportunities.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, at the inspection of Guzape 2, also known as A11 District on Wednesday.

“There is nothing peculiar about it. It is normal. The land was allocated over seven years ago. Government is a continuum, and we must ensure projects are completed,” he said.

The Minister addressed concerns about villages bordering the expanding districts, and assured residents that no community would be displaced without compensation and proper relocation.

“Any village that is affected, we always compensate—like the one in C01 at Guzape village. Compensation has been made, and they are being relocated. The job was awarded to Gilmore Engineering Company,” Wike said.

Wike also reacted to concerns over a circular directing government schools in the FCT to shut down by November 28, 2025. He condemned the notice, describing it as unauthorised, misleading, and capable of causing panic.

According to him, the circular did not emanate from his office, and no approval was sought before it was issued.

“I was watching television last night and saw a report that FCT has directed that schools be shut down. I couldn’t believe it, so I called the Mandate Secretary of Education, but he couldn’t reply. I got to the details and discovered the circular was issued without our approval,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that security agencies, including the Commissioner of Police, confirmed that there was no credible threat to warrant closing schools.

“How could they take such an action in anticipation? Even I cannot shut down schools without letting the President know. This is the FCT. Do you know what that tells the public? That there is insecurity in Abuja,” Wike said.

He noted that states such as Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Kogi, often more prone to security threats, had not shut their schools.

“So how will you say we were threatened? Security agencies have assured us that the schools are safe,” he added.

Wike announced the indefinite suspension of the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, and revealed that directors involved in issuing the circular would be sanctioned according to civil service rules.

“It’s unimaginable how people could take such a decision without the head of affairs knowing. It is very unfortunate. We will not forgive anybody who is involved in this,” he warned.

The Minister reiterated that the FCT Administration remains committed to expanding Abuja, unlocking new economic zones, and ensuring that all affected communities are treated fairly.

He stated that the Guzape 2 project, once completed, is expected to boost property development, enhance mobility, and attract new investments to the Federal Capital Territory.