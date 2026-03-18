Gwagwalada Chairmanship Tussle: APC Seeks Fresh Poll

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a petition challenging the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election held on Feb. 21.

The APC candidate, Yahaya Usman, in a petition filed before the Area Council Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, is contesting the return of Mohammed Kasim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was declared winner of the council’s election.

INEC’s declared results show that Kasim polled 22, 165 votes, while Usman secured 17, 788 votes in the election.

At the heart of the dispute is the petitioners’ claim that the election did not meet the required legal and procedural standards.

The petitioners represented by a legal team led by Chris Udeoyibo, include Agaptus Obi and Emmanuel Agada.

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“That the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026″.

It further adds, “That the election and return of the 1st Respondent was invalid by reason of corrupt practices”.

The petitioners also argue that the declared winner did not secure the majority of lawful votes cast.

According to filings before the tribunal, disputes have been raised over results in 110 polling units across the council area.

The petition outlines two broad categories of concern: alleged non-compliance in over 100 polling units and other contested issues in a smaller number of locations.

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In particular, the petition points to discrepancies between voter accreditation records and final vote tallies in some polling units, as well as questions surrounding the collation process.

Witness statements submitted alongside the petition describe observations made at polling units, including delays in the commencement of voting and differences between announced results and recorded accreditation data.

One witness stated, “That the polling unit did not open for accreditation and voting at the scheduled time, and election officials arrived late.”

Another deposition reads, “That I further observed that the number of votes eventually announced did not reflect the number of voters who were present at the polling unit.”

The petition also references documentation such as result sheets, voter registers, and accreditation reports, which the petitioners say will be relied upon during proceedings.

Based on these arguments, the petitioners are asking the tribunal to make several determinations.

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They state, “That it may be determined that the Chairmanship Election for Gwagwalada Area Council held on Feb. 21 was not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.”

They also seek, “An Order canceling the elections in the Poling Units affected by incidents of non-compliance and corrupt practices.”

In addition, the petition requests, “An Order nullifying the declaration and return of the 1st Respondent as the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council Chairmanship Election held on Feb. 21.

As an alternative, the petitioners ask the tribunal to declare them winners of the election, having, in their view, secured the majority of lawful votes.

The case now places the spotlight on the tribunal, which is expected to examine documentary evidence, witness testimonies, and compliance with electoral guidelines before reaching a verdict.

With legal proceedings underway, the outcome could either affirm the declared result or reshape the political leadership of Gwagwalada Area Council, depending on the tribunal’s findings.