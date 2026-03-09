GWR Confirms Afrobeats Orchestra Record Set By Osupa, Malaika, Others

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Guinness World Records has confirmed that a concert featuring Saheed Osupa, Rybeena, KS1 Malaika, T.I Blaze, and 81 other musicians set a new record for the largest orchestra performing Afrobeats.

The milestone was achieved during Trench Symphony: The Dapper Live Experience, held on December 16, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre. According to Guinness World Records, a total of 85 musicians performed together under the direction of a conductor, accompanied by a lead singer, choir, dancers, and synchronised orchestral arrangements.

Organisers announced the achievement in a post on their Instagram page on Monday, stating that the event had been officially reviewed and verified by Guinness World Records.

“Glad to announce that Trench Symphony: The Dapper Live Experience has been officially reviewed, verified, and confirmed by Guinness World Records for the Largest Orchestra for an Afrobeats Concert.

With unforgettable performances from T.I Blaze, Rybeena, Bhadboi OML, Kashcoming, TML Vibez, Lasmid, Heis Cazulee, Dwillsharmony, and Fuji legends KS1 Malaika and King Saheed Osupa; the night became a powerful fusion of Afrobeats, Fuji, and orchestral brilliance.

“We didn’t just stage a concert. We rewrote the record books. Culture. Precision. History,” the statement read.

Details published on the Guinness World Records website also confirmed that the record was achieved by Dapper Music and its artistes, with 85 musicians performing together during the concert.

The event brought together a blend of Afrobeats, Fuji, and orchestral music, creating a large-scale performance that has now earned global recognition.