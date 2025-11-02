Haaland Brace Pushes Man City To Second In EPL Table

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Erling Haaland scored a brace to lead Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Cityzens moved up to second in the Premier League table following a match-winning performance from the Norwegian forward.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 17th minute, finishing off from a Rayan Cherki’s assist.

He added the second 16 minutes later following another assist from Cherki to score his 13th Premier League goal of the season to make it 2-0.

He was denied a first-half hat-trick when his effort was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic.

Tyler Adams reduced the deficit for Bournemouth to make it 2-1 in the 31st minute.

Nico O’Reilly produced a stunning finish to make it 3-1 on the hour mark to hand the hosts the maximum points.

Haaland has now scored 26 goals for club and country in the 2025-26 season so far.

He described the victory as important after the defeat to Aston Villa.

Haaland said: “Important win. It is good to bounce back after losing a bad away game. It was nice.

“I tried to contribute for the team by doing my job. It is good to win. Now two more important games to come, so keep focusing.

“I didn’t score last game. I try to help the team to win. That is my goal and even by scoring or helping in winning duels it doesn’t matter. I want to help the team become better, that is my job.”

In the other Premier League game of the day, West Ham earned their first win under Nuno Esprito Santo with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

Lucas Paquetá, Tomas Soucek, and an own goal from Sven Botman was enough to seal an impressive win.

The Hammers remain in the relegation zone but are now three points behind 17th-placed Burnley following a first league win under Nuno since he took charge in September.