Haaland Donates £100,000 Viking Book To Home Town

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Not content with inspiring Norwegians through his success as a footballer, Erling Haaland wants to do so through history – by teaching them about the Vikings.

The Manchester City striker, who is his country’s all-time top scorer with 55 goals in 48 games, has donated a rare 16th-century manuscript of Viking sagas to the part of Norway where he grew up.

Haaland was born in Leeds – as his father Alf-Inge was playing for Leeds United at the time – but grew up in the town of Bryne.

The 25-year-old and his father purchased the manuscript for 1.3 million Norwegian crowns (£100,000) in December – a record for a book sale in Norway.

It is the 1594 printed edition of a work by the 13th-century historian Snorri Sturluson, and tells medieval stories of Viking kings, queens, farmers and warriors.

Haaland has given the only surviving copy to the library in Bryne so it can be displayed and made accessible to the public.

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Bryne is in western Norway, around 30km south of Stavanger, and is part of the muncipality of Time, within the district of Jæren.

“I want the book always to lie open so that people can read about those who came from where I come from, from Bryne and Jæren,” Haaland said to Norwegian media.

“I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream through football, and I know not everyone gets that chance.

“Books give so many more people the chance to dream big, see new possibilities and find their own path.”

Haaland is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 22 goals in 29 appearances.

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Last year he finished as the top scorer with 16 goals in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Norway have qualified for their first finals since 1998.