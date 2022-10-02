Haaland, Foden Shines As City Put Six Past United In Thrilling Manchester Derby

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored a hattrick each to give Manchester City a 6-3 win against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The result saw Pep Guardiola’s side maintain their unbeaten run since the start of the season, with six wins in eight premier league encounters putting them one point below Arsenal on the League table.

Foden and Haaland both scored twice in the first half while Antony scored with an excellent strike early in the second half and Anthony Martial came off the bench to score a late double.

However, United’s efforts amounted to nothing as Foden and Haaland both added second-half goals to their tally.

The match was the highest-ever scoring Manchester derby in any competition in what was the two sides’ 187th competitive meeting.

It was also the first time City scored six goals in a home game against United in all competitions.

In addition, Foden scored his 49th, 50th and 51st goals for City in all competitions – his first-ever senior hat-trick. Aged 22 years and 127 days, he became the youngest player to reach 50 under Pep Guardiola, surpassing Lionel Messi’s 22 years and 164 days.