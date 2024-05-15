Haaland Leads Manchester City Past Tottenham To Top Premier League Table

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Erling Haaland scored a brace to help Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, to move them two points clear in the Premier League title race going into the final game of the season on Sunday.

The game attracted widespread interest due to the importance of the outcome on several teams including Aston Villa, who qualified for the Champions League ahead of Tottenham.

Tottenham started the game with intent and purpose and caused the visitors problems in the early part of the game with Bentacur’s effort tipped over the bar by Ederson.

Manchester City struggled to create clearcut chances as they battled to have their imprint on the game.

Both sides couldn’t break the deadlock as the first half ended goalless.

The second half served up more interesting moments as Manchester City showed their Champions’ stuff with a professional performance to wrap up the maximum points.

Top scorer, Erling Haaland further underlined his importance to the team with the opening goal six minutes after the restart, when he tapped in a brilliant low cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City’s substitute goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, who came on for the injured Ederson made a stunning save to deny Son Heung-Min who had only him to beat.

Erling Haaland quenched any hopes of a Tottenham comeback with a late penalty after Jeremy Doku was fouled by Pedro Porro.

He sent the goalkeeper the wrong way for his 27th Premier League goal of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s men held on to earn a vital victory which takes them to the top of the Premier League table with two points clear of second-placed Arsenal going into the last day of the season.

Manchester City will win an historic fourth consecutive title with a win against West Ham at the Etihad on Sunday, while Arsenal will battle it out with Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

The defeat ended Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as they missed out on fourth place to Aston Villa, who are five points clear in fourth.