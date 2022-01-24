Hackers Steal $751,000 From Popular NFT Marketplace OpenSea

The largest Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace in the world, OpenSea, has reportedly lost more than $751,000 to hackers on Monday.

According to reports by Peck Shield, a blockchain security company, OpenSea lost about 332 Ether due to a front-end issue which was exploited by a hacker.

One Ether amounts to $2,261.82 and 332 Ether amounts to $751,000 based on the current market value.

Peck Shield announced this in a tweet via their Twitter handle @PeckShieldAlert.

“It appears that @opensea has a front-end issue and the exploiter gained about 332 Ether,” the tweet read.

The tweet was accompanied by an Ether Scan transaction ID for the hack.

NFTs are unique digital assets, like jpegs and video clips etc, that are represented by code and recorded on the blockchain, a decentralized digital ledger that documents transactions.

Each NFT can be bought and sold, exactly like any physical asset, however the blockchain allows for records of ownership and validity to be kept.