Hairdresser Stabs Friend Over Garri Disagreement

35-year-old hairdresser, Anita Samuel, was yesterday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stabbing her friend over Cassava flakes popularly known as Garri.

She was charged on assault for stabbing her friend identified as Miss Ediomo Linus for not allowing her to taste the garri, which she was eating.

Samuel pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akeem Raji alleged that the defendant stabbed Miss Ediomo Linus with a broken bottle on the forehead, following their garri disagreement.

According to Raji, the defendant told the complainant to let her taste the garri but she refused.

“The following day, the complainant greeted the defendant, but she did not answer.

“This led to an argument, which made the defendant to lock the door and hit her with a broken bottle on the head”.

Chief Magistrate Oyeladun Layinka granted the defendant N200, 000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

She said the sureties must be employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case is said to continue on April 25, 2019.