Half-baked Actors Have Taken Over Nollywood- Bob-Manuel

Veteran Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, has decried how half-baked actors have taken over the movie industry.

Udokwu, who’s also special adviser on entertainment, leisure, and tourism to the governor of Anambra State, expressed his sadness during an Instagram Live session with journalist, Azuh Arinze.

Udokwu who recently turned 60 said, “Nollywood ought to be greater than what it is at the moment. Unfortunately, the true potential of the industry is not being realised.

“A lot of unprofessional activities are going on. Many half-baked practitioners have invaded the industry. The real professionals should step forward and take back Nollywood.”

The actor while responding to a question about his career high point, said, “Being in ‘Checkmate’ (a TV series in the nineties) was a game changer for me. Also, being in ‘Living in Bondage’ (one of the first Nigerian home videos) paved the way for some other roles.

“Anchoring Gulder Ultimate Search (a TV reality show) in 2007 was another game changer for me. It was also challenging, because I was not the first person that anchored it. I started anchoring the show in season four in 2007. But, I eventually became the longest-running anchor person for the show. I hosted it for five consecutive years. Basically, not one particular role changed my career; each role added to the things I was doing.”

He however said that hard work and consistency are one of the things for one to last long in the industry.

“Hard work, consistency and being true to oneself are important if one wants to last long in Nollywood. One does not need to do things because others are doing it. One just has to be true to oneself,” he said.