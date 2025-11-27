Handball: Safety Babes Defeat Ekiti Queens To Boost Title Hopes

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Defending champions Safety Babes underlined their title credentials in ruthless fashion by defeating Ekiti Queens 49–22 on Day 2 of the ongoing Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 2 at the Rowe Park Sports Center, Yaba, Lagos.

The quintuple champions, who are gunning for a five peat consecutive titles, were dominant from the blast of the whistle, racing to a 23–11 halftime lead before tightening their grip even further in the second period and scoring more goals to ruthlessly edge out any challenge from their opponent.

Rima Queens of Sokoto also produced a gritty display earlier in the day, edging Rivers Queens 33–31 in a pulsating encounter that ended 16–15.

Benin City-based Omo Ogiefo Academy continued their impressive run in the league with a 29–22 victory over Defender Babes, as 2018 league champion, Plateau Peacocks cruised to a comfortable 30–16 win over a disappointing Imo Grasshoppers side

In the men’s category, Niger United were awarded a 10–0 walkover after Adamawa Warriors failed to show up, while COAS Shooters bounced back strongly with a commanding 36–28 win over Lagos Seasiders, taking a 21–11 lead into the break.

Rima Strikers of Sokoto proved too strong for De Defenders, winning 28–19, whereas defending champions Tojemarine Academy were pushed to the limit before narrowly defeating Osun United 18–17 in a tense, low-scoring affair.

League leaders Safety Shooters wrapped up the day with a 28–17 victory over Correction Boys after leading 17–11 at halftime.

Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 2 Matchday Two Results

FEMALE:

1) RIma Queens–Rivers Queens 33–31 (16–15).

2) Ekiti Queens–Safety Babes 22–49 (11–23).

3) Defender Babes–Omo Ogiefo Acad 22–29 (12–13).

4) Plateau Peacocks–Imo Grasshoppers 30–16 (14–08).

MALE:

1) Adamawa Warriors–Niger United 00–10 (W/O).

2) COAS Shooters–Lagos Seasiders 36–28 (21–11).

3) De Defenders–Rima Strikers 19–28 (08–15).

4) Tojemarine Academy–Osun United 18–17 (06–08).

5) Correction Boys–Safety Shooters 17–28 (11–17).